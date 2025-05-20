Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 262,093 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,773,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,070 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,456,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 770,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 585,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 437,690 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $365,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 668,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,020.91. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 826,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,162.12. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

