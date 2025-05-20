ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

