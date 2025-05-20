Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

INVH opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

