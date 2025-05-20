DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital World Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,794.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 920,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 871,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,482,000 after purchasing an additional 851,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.31.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

