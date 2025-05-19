Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 9,372,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,082,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

