79,363 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 255,747 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 800,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 177,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

