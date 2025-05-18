Softbank Group Capital Ltd Sells 387,282 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 387,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $12,718,340.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,111,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,539,722.44. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 471,960 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $14,701,554.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $9,844,039.08.

On Monday, May 5th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $12,053,968.05.

On Friday, May 2nd, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $32.55 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Lemonade Company Profile



Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

