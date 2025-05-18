Jonah Adelman Sells 40,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Jonah Adelman sold 40,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $1,350,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,388.48. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.4%

KTOS stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 687,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 233,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

