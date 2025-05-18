OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,460 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,881,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 685,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $159.18 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $159.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.