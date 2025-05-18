Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ THFF opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.41.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $48,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,708 shares of company stock valued at $83,350 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

