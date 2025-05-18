Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Savara worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 365,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Savara by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Savara by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 52,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Savara stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

