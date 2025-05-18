OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

