Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CEO Sells $1,573,920.18 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of DJT stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

