Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CEO Sells $1,573,920.18 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DJT stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $54.68.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
