Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $791,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.