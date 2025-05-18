D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 208.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,304 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,786,000. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 0.7%

HEPS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $861.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

