Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $301,000 in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in loanDepot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in loanDepot by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 88,815 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on loanDepot from $1.35 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
loanDepot stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.38. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
