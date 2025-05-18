OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $474.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

