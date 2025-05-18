Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L Sells 53,361 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.8%

H stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Nightview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 146.0% during the first quarter. Nightview Capital LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $8,745,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

