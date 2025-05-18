FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $171.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,179.68 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 571.43%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,993,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 546,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,707,000 after purchasing an additional 251,161 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,019 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

