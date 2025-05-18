Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of GMOM opened at $28.81 on Friday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.42.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile
The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.
