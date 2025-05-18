OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 2,416 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,626,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

