Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 315,591 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $7,896,086.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,673.70. This trade represents a 82.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.2%

YOU opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

