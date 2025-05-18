Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $13.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $143.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.21). Piedmont Lithium had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 4,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,955 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,226 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

