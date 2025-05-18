Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATXS. Citizens Jmp raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATXS opened at $3.96 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.