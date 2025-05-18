OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 762 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $498.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $380.63 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.51 and a 200-day moving average of $481.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

