StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) President Sells $1,129,960.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,611,193.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

StoneX Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

