WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX
WEX Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of WEX stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. WEX’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.