WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 895,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 635,450 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. WEX’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

