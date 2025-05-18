Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,047 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $29,939,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $7,512,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,534,018.96. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EQH opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.