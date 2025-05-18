National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

