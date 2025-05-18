2,392 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

