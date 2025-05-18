Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

