8,750 Shares in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $28,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,652. This trade represents a 2.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.