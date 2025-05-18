Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,732 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.