Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PAR Technology stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -278.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 59,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

