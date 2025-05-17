Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tri Pointe Homes stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 4/17/2025.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.9%

TPH opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2,085.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 90,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.