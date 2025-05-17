Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 255,423 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.41. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

