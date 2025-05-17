Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – May 15th

Click, BigBear.ai, New Fortress Energy, Plug Power, and Gryphon Digital Mining are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices, typically below $5 per share, often on over-the-counter markets or less regulated exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes and limited publicly available financial information, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry elevated risks of price manipulation. Investors are drawn by the potential for large percentage gains, but they also face a greater chance of significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Click (CLIK)

Shares of Click stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 458,200,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Click has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 66,806,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,162,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.32.

New Fortress Energy (NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 72,287,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 240,765,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,506,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $716.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shares of NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,647,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31.

