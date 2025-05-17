Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

