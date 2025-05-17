Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $34.20.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.
Royalty Pharma Company Profile
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Pharma
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.