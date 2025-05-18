Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 14,196 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EverQuote worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,958.95. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $306,729.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,192.24. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

