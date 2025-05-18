Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 210.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 552,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

