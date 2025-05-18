Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 349,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 128,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of EPC opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

