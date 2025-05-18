Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

