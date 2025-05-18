Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$660,186.45 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.35, for a total value of C$660,186.45.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
TSE BBD.B opened at C$91.66 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
