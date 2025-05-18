Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$660,186.45 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Sislian sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.35, for a total value of C$660,186.45.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE BBD.B opened at C$91.66 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.44.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.