Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on April 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 4/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 4/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) on 4/7/2025.

Shares of TECH opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after buying an additional 1,229,954 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $59,267,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $39,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

