Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 359.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,456 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.31.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

