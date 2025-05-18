Ethic Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of H World Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

H World Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

H World Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34. H World Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.79%.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

