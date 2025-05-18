RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Insider Sells $950,334.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RB Global Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 348.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

