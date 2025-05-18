Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $960,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in HEICO by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Up 1.3%

HEI stock opened at $278.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $211.92 and a twelve month high of $283.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEICO

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.