Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.06.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0%

Waste Management stock opened at $236.33 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

