Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

